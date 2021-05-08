close
Sat May 08, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2021

PR to run special trains on Eid

Lahore

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways has announced running 10 special trains on Eid-ul-Fitr. According to Pakistan Railways, eight special trains will run between Karachi and Lahore, one from Karachi to Rawalpindi, one between Karachi and Multan. The first special train was scheduled to leave Karachi for Lahore on Friday night at 8pm. Special trains will also run between Lahore and Karachi on May 8, 9 and 11.

According to railway officials, the special train for Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan will leave on May 11 and May 12, respectively, while special care will be taken for corona SOPs in all trains.

