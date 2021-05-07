‘Kidnapped’ girl recovered from Khyber

TANK: The police recovered a girl kidnapped from a refugee camp in Tank and arrested the alleged kidnapper in an operation in Khyber tribal district on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said that a 14-year old girl (A) had been kidnapped from a refugee camp on Tank-Wana road for marriage in the limits of Mureed Akbar Shaheed Police on April 27 last.

He said that the mother of the kidnapped girl (N Bibi) had also sustained bullet injuries in firing by the kidnappers when she tried to get her daughter released from their captivity.

The police, he added, launched a search operation after the mother registered a case against the kidnappers.

The DPO said the police recovered the girl and arrested the kidnapper identified as Munawwar from Jamrud in Khyber tribal district in a successful operation.

A cop, who was accused of being a facilitator, was dismissed from service while arrested others involved in the kidnapping of the girl