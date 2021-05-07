Baitul Maal to release funds for KP orphan students

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Baitul Maal would release funds without any delay for paying fees of orphan students adopted from KP.

This was assured by Malik Zaheer Abbass Khokhar, Managing Director of the Pakistan Baitul Maal, while talking to Muhammad Bilal Sethi, chairman of the Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF), a KP-based educational welfare organisation.

The PDF chief had requested Pakistan Baitul Maal head for timely release of the funds to pay fees for the adopted orphan students when he called on him to greet him on assuming his new position.

Bilal Sethi lauded the role of Pakistan Baitul Maal in the fight against poverty and serving the underprivileged class.

The PDF chief brought into his knowledge how the delay in the release of funds for school fees of 100 adopted orphans of Sweet Homes was affecting them. He sought a timely release of funds so that students could prepare for the upcoming examinations without any psychological pressure.

Malik Zaheer entertained the request positively, adding that he would make every effort to provide the best services to needy people.He said following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Baitul Maal caters to the needs of the poor people, pledging that the organization would provide support to the needy students from KP on priority.

Malik Zaheer appreciated PDF chief’s personal interest in resolving the problems of the poor people by approaching the Pakistan Baitul Maal for the needful. He hoped the PDF would keep on bringing issues of the destitute into the notice of Pakistan Baitual Maal.

Bilal Sethi thanked Malik Zaheer for his positive response and timely action on the issue. Both also discussed organizational collaboration and working together for the betterment of poor people in the times to come. The PDF chief presented a souvenir to the Pakistan Baitaul Maal managing director in the end.