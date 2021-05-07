Hockey players, management vaccinated

LAHORE: Pakistan junior hockey team players have started receiving the vaccine against Covid-19 at Karachi’s Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium.

The coaching and ground staff have also been vaccinated. The camp includes 27 players and seven officials. Overall, 70 individuals were vaccinated against on Thursday. The second dose of the vaccine will be given on May 26.

The junior team camp for Junior Asia Cup is currently under way in Karachi.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid, the head coach of the senior team, was vaccinated at the PHF headquarters in Lahore.

The process of administering first dose vaccine to senior team officials and players has also started at Lahore.

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa said: “We sincerely welcome the government of Pakistan, the government of Punjab, the government of Sindh and the Chairman of the NCOC Asad Umar, Dr. Faisal Sultan for their support.”