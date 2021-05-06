Meeting reviews ADP

BAHAWALPUR: ACS South Punjab Saqib Zafar chaired a meeting to review the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2020-21 here Tuesday. According to a handout, the meeting was attended by secretaries of different departments of South Punjab Secretariat. Secretary Planning and Development Shoaib Iqbal Syed briefed about the progress of the ongoing ADP in South Punjab. The ACS directed the respective secretaries to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects. Slow moving schemes were reviewed one by one and it was directed that all resources might be utilised to expedite pace of work.