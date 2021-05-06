Ex-Khassadar, levies force personnel seek release of salaries

WANA: The ex-personnel of Khassadar and levies force, who have been now integrated into regular police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have appealed to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and police high-ups to order the relevant quarters to release their pending salaries.

The cops, who wished not to be named, said that their families were faced with starvation and going through a very difficult times due to non-payment of their salaries.

It was learnt that a khassadar-cum-policeman from South Waziristan district on Tuesday allegedly attempted to commit suicide in the Account Office in Tank to protest the non-payment of salaries for the last seven months.

Eyewitnesses said that there was a melee and everyone ran for shelter in the compound after the personnel opened fire following arguments with the staff over not releasing his pending salaries even in Ramazan.

However, some people present on the spot quickly overpowered him and foiled his bid to commit suicide.