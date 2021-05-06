PHP registers 1437 cases for violating traffic rules in April

LAHORE:Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has taken timely action against criminal elements in the April 2021 under its commitment of "Safe Highways, Safe People".

In April 2021, 1437 cases were registered for violating traffic rules, 304 for illegal possession of firearms and 329 for drug and alcohol offenses. In the case of illegal weapons 10 Kalashnikovs, 21 rifles, 65 guns, 273 pistols and 9706 liters of liquor, 112 kg of charas, 2.71 kg of opium and 1.886 kg of heroin were recovered from the accused. 144 cases were registered for installation of illegal number plates. 304 cases were registered against persons for possession and display of illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 85 A-category, 353 B-category proclaimed offenders and 64 court absconders. PHP also provided help to 12961 commuters and 108 missing children were reunited with their parents. In addition, while taking action against encroachments, 1242 temporary encroachments and 43 permanent encroachments were removed. PHP issued 22252 challans, imposed Rs 10234450 fine, registered 90 FIRs and impounded 971 vehicles under Joint Traffic Management Programme. Moreover under special campaign against air pollution, PHP issued 226 challans, imposed Rs 124997 fine, registered 1 FIR and impounded two vehicles. Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol M Akram Naeem Bharoka said that even during corona pandemic, PHP officials have continued to perform their duties without any concern for their own lives. PHP personnel are busy day and night to protect the lives and property of the people on the highways.

online admission: Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for online submission of admission forms & fee for the MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19). According to details, the last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private and improve division candidates is May 31, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 1-6-2021 to 7-6-2021. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.