All possible steps taken for best treatment in Punjab: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday discussed a proposal to procure oxygen concentrators and generators for hospitals for uninterrupted supply of oxygen for corona patients.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of SOPs to prevent virus, vaccination process, healthcare facilities for corona patients and measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen in hospitals.

Addressing the meeting, the health minister said the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to provide best treatment facilities to the corona patients and control the pandemic. She said that HDU beds in Expo Centre have been made functional as a backup after the increase in corona patients in hospitals. She said beds have also been allocated for free treatment of corona patients in private teaching hospitals. She said that as per the direction of NCOC, the process of corona vaccination was in full swing in the province and the number of vaccination centres was being increased to facilitate people.

More than one million people have been vaccinated so far, she maintained. The chief secretary said that suitable places should be selected for setting up new vaccination centers and in this regard the proportion of population should be taken into consideration. He said that along with the increase in new vaccination centers, arrangements should also be further improved.

He directed that the closing hours of markets and other SOPs before Eid should be strictly enforced. The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding monitoring of implementation of SOPs at bus stands and mosques. Additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home) and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting held at the Civil Secretariat.

No compromise on Namoos-e-Risalat: Ch Pervaiz Elahi

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi while addressing the assembly session on Tuesday said, “Namoos-e-Risalat and Khatam-i-Nabuwat is our faith, there is no other opinion in it and there is no question of any compromise on it.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has adopted a bold stance on the issue of Khatam-i-Nabuwat. He has spoken to the OIC ambassadors and will speak at an international forum. Credit for legislation regarding Namoos-e-Risalat and Khatam-i-Nabuwat goes to the Punjab Assembly. All the political parties are united on this issue and there is no difference, the speaker said.

He said all the members of the Punjab Assembly are credited for the legislation enacted in the Punjab Assembly in which it was made mandatory that wherever the blessed name of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appears in the textbooks, he will be written as the last Prophet of Allah.

Meanwhile, during the assembly session, the government introduced 11 new ordinances and two new bills in the house while eight new bills were passed. The bills passed include Sugar Factory Control Amendment Bill, Infectious Diseases (Prevention & Control), Ravi Urban Development Authority, Punjab Local Government Amendment Bill 2021, Lahore Central Business District Development Authority Bill 2021, Emerson University Multan, Punjab Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill and Punjab Enforcement of Women Property Rights Bill 2021 were passed while two new bills named University of Child Health Sciences Bill and Punjab Educational Institutions Bill 2021 were introduced. The speaker adjourned the assembly session till 11:30am Wednesday (today).