Rabbani for discussing: EU resolution, India talks in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s former chairman Raza Rabbani submitted an adjournment notice in the Senate Secretariat to discuss the resolution passed by the European Union with reference to Pakistan on April 29.

Besides submitting the adjournment notice to discuss the adjournment motion on resolution of the European Union on Pakistan, Senator Raza Rabbani has also submitted the calling attention notice in the Senate Secretariat on matter of urgent public importance, wherein, the UAE ambassador to the US, made a statement that backdoor diplomacy between Pakistan and India is being facilitated by the UAE. “Such other statements, news items and articles have also appeared in the international and national press,” Rabbani said in his calling attention notice.

Through his another calling attention notice, Rabbani questioned Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that will the minister confirm or deny whether any formal or informal backdoor dialogue has or are taking place between Pakistan and India.