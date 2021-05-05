Seven on trial for 2014 attack on Saudi convoy in Paris

PARIS: Seven men went on trial on Tuesday in Paris for the spectacular 2014 attack on a Saudi prince’s convoy that saw them make off with bundles of cash, jewellery and diplomatic papers.

Abdul Aziz Bin Fahd, the youngest son of the former King Fahd, left his suite at the plush George V hotel - owned by a fellow prince, Alwaleed bin Talal - in the evening of August 17, heading to to Le Bourget airport north of Paris.

He was later followed by his official motorcade of around a dozen cars led by a Mercedes Viano van, which was forced to a halt by two stolen BMWs just as it entered the access ramp for the motorway leading to the airport.