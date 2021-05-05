IJ Principal Road is the main thoroughfare for vehicle passing through the twin cities from Peshawar to Lahore. The road needs immediate repair work. It is riddled by potholes, making it difficult for the traffic to run smoothly.

Even though the relevant authorities took the notice of this broken road and promised to repair it in a timely manner, no work has been done to date. More than a year ago, the authorities expressed that the government had allocated the required amount for the road’s repair. However, people are still waiting for them to start the work.

The road now looks like a ploughed field. The relevant department must look into this problem on an urgent basis.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi