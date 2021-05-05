Ray of hope

The Covid-19 vaccine has raised hopes that the pandemic will soon be over. Now, it is our responsibility to get vaccinated without any delay and ignore all rumours. We should also follow SOPs and observe precautionary measures to help the government eradicate the virus in a timely manner. The Covid-19 outbreak has badly affected the global economy. Every country should speed up its vaccination process to put an end to this pandemic.

Hamid Aziz

Karachi