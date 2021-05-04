Issue is not of electoral reforms but respecting vote: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif has called for checking the rigging in polls as electoral reforms will not work if the issue has not been resolved. In a Tweet on Monday, he said: “The issue is not of electoral reforms, but respect to vote. Everyone knows who are the embezzlers and plunderers of public mandate and vote sanctity. If this issue is not addressed, the Electronic Voting Machines will have the fate of the RTS [Result Transmission System]. Stop turning the victory into defeat and defeat into victory through intimidation and cheating.”