Tue May 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2021

Ajay Lalwani’s murder: DIGP’s probe team submits report to ATC Sukkur

National

SUKKUR: The DIGP’s probe team submitted its report to ATC Sukkur in which, it declared SHO Saleh Pat, PPP’s local leaders and others guilty for the murder of journalist Ajay Lalwani.

The police team constituted to investigate the murder of journalist, Ajay Lalwani, had presented an interim challan in the ATC Sukkur on Monday, declaring SHO Ashiq Mirani, PPP’s local leaders Inayat Shah and Ehsan Shah guilty of murdering journalist Ajay Lalwani.

The ATC has ordered the police to arrest all the alleged criminals mentioned in the FIR and to present them in the next hearing on May 17. The ATC granted 14 days physical remand of the accused, including Akbar Mangrio, Raza Shah, Jameel Shah, Mustafa Mirani and Janab Mirani.

