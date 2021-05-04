World Press Freedom Day marked

NANKANA SAHIB: A ceremony was held to mark World Press Freedom Day at Press Club Nankana on Monday. The event was Press Club president Chudahry Afzal Haq Khan who said journalists would continue to raise the voice of truth despite hardships and difficulties. Other speakers said journalism is becoming tough day by day. They said it was an honour to work for those who have been neglected by society. A large number of members of Press Club were also present on the occasion.