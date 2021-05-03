Shahbaz rejects PM’s proposal to use voting machines in next poll

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, on Sunday rejected the Prime Minister’s proposal to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the general elections, claiming the system “has been rejected by the whole world”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Shahbaz said: “The system of electronic voting is rejected by the whole world. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared it unworkable. Such important national tasks cannot be performed at the request or order of an individual.”

His remark came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan offered the opposition to sit with the government and choose an EVM for transparent elections. Khan was reacting to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s staying of NA-249 by-election results over the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) request for a recount.

In Shahbaz’s Twitter statement, he said a sensitive issue such as electoral reforms could only be tackled with the will and confidence of the entire nation. “Parliament is a manifestation of the aspirations and confidence of the people which has been locked up for three years. Electoral reform is possible with the consultation of all parties in light of public opinion and consensus building exercises,” he added.

Shahbaz said the PML N had carried out “historic” electoral reforms in consultation with all political parties, including the PTI, which had been in the opposition at the time. “No one objected to these reforms in our time,” he added. “That historic document developed with consensus still exists today,” he said. However, he added the current opposition was “insulted” by creating noise of NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) when it had been talking about positive reforms and the economic charter.

“We can make electoral reforms only when we have the patience and courage to take our political opponents along and adopt their suggestions. The country’s reputation is enhanced by justice, transparency and the rule of law not by EVMs,” said Shahbaz. “Instead of focusing on electronic voting [the government] must worry about the ruined economy, skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and rising mortality rates,” he advised.