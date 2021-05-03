‘India throws itself in a deep ravine after 5 August 2019’

Islamabad:Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR), in in its latest report titled ‘Indian Action of 05 August 2019 - Engagement between India-Pakistan and Kashmir’ gave an authentic insight into various milestones on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, aspirations of Kashmiri people, handling of the issue by Pakistan and India and implications of India’s illegal action of August 2019, says a press release.

Dr Syed Nazir Gilani, the head of the JKCHR said that India may have rushed for a quick bite on Kashmir on 5 August 2019 but it has thrown itself in a deep dark ravine and there is no exit.

Through the report, JKCHR tried to convey a vivid impression of being a neutral and objective approach towards different aspects of the longstanding issue and hoped that it can provide a sound basis for formulating a realistic response to the situation arising out of Indian action of August 2019.

It pointed out that as Kashmiris were waiting for an UN-supervised vote to determine their future India wronged them, raising question as to how would India and Pakistan adjust their efforts for peace, without being iniquitous to the rights movement of the people of Kashmir.

Dr Nazir Gilani acknowledged that Pakistan has put up strenuous efforts to expose Indian actions in Kashmir. It emphasized that in view of the Pakistan’s case at the UN, its agreements with Government of Azad Kashmir and agreements with Government of India, its political, moral and diplomatic support to the struggle of Kashmir, Pakistan should regard Indian action of 5 August 2019 as no different to Indian military intervention in East Pakistan in 1971.

About the recent ceasefire, the JKCHR says the accord has brought calm and security to the people living on both sides of cease fire line but Pakistan has to understand that there is a UN template on Kashmir and we are safe as long as we remain loyal to it.

As a way forward, the report proposes Pakistan to start reconnecting with countries and also help Kashmiris’ to reconnect with all those countries, who have remained fully involved in developing a UN template on resolution of the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

It also proposes that a just and inclusive dialogue across the table and in accordance with the UN template on Kashmir should be part of any terms of negotiations. Until the UN revives work on its Kashmir template, Kashmiris need credible protection and for this purpose, we can have a UN Force in Kashmir, may be adding more strength and re-organizing the role of UNMOGIP, it said.