Mon May 03, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2021

Performance

Lahore

Our Correspondent
May 3, 2021

LAHORE:Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to all 287 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Dolphin Squad and PRU checked more than 413,000 motorbikes, 557 other vehicles and more than 40,4000 persons. As many as 1310 motorbikes and two vehicles were impounded and 267 persons arrested due to incomplete documents.gn

