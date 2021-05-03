Performance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to all 287 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Dolphin Squad and PRU checked more than 413,000 motorbikes, 557 other vehicles and more than 40,4000 persons. As many as 1310 motorbikes and two vehicles were impounded and 267 persons arrested due to incomplete documents.gn