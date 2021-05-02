Awareness of corona threats stressed

LAHORE]: Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has emphasised upon the need for all to be aware of the growing threat of coronavirus across the country, especially in Punjab and Lahore.

For the purpose, he said, a poster awareness campaign was organised at Lahore General Hospital for patients and citizens. “We have gone in danger zone so we have to make precautionary measures our motto and do not allow any kind of negligence to prevent this epidemic,” he said during his talk at the poster campaign at LGH.

He said, “In view of the increasing cases of corona, face mask and social distancing must be ensured at all costs. The slogan like ‘corona is an epidemic, precautionary cure is treatment’ should be adopted and we have to continue our efforts to spread awareness among the people.”

Prof. Al-freed said the Pakistan Army had come to assist the civil administration in corona situation and this step will be helpful. He claimed that doctors and nurses have been on the front foot against corona for the past year and these services cannot be forgotten. The PGMI principal welcomed the awareness campaign launched at Lahore General Hospital against corona and appreciated the performance of its organisers.