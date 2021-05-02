Private hospital robbed in Baldia Town

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two robbers stole cash and mobile phones at a private hospital in the Baldia Town area.
According to CCTV footage circulated on social media on Saturday, two suspects wearing masks entered the private hospital and snatched cash and mobile phones from the cash counter. The suspects also snatched a mobile phone from one of the attendants of patients at the hospital and managed to flee the scene.