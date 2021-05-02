The only way to remain protected against the deadly coronavirus is to strictly follow SOPs. It is unfortunate that people who are responsible for implementing SOPs are also guilty of violating them. A few days back, I went for Eid shopping to a market in Larkana. There were policemen who weren’t allowing people to enter shops without a face mask.

It was good to see that the authorities were taking steps to control the spread of the virus. However, it was shocking to see that the same policemen that were enforcing SOPs were performing their duties without wearing a face mask. It is essential for our law-enforcement personnel to follow SOPs and lead by example.

Muhammad Jan Jatoi

Larkana