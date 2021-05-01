Lockdown brings down corona infection rate in Mardan

MARDAN: The lockdown has started yielding positive results by bringing down the rate of infections from 48 percent to 14 percent.

According to a press release, Dr Hamid Khan, who is overseeing Covid-19 situation in Mardan district, said that strict implementation of SOPs helped check the spread of the coronavirus.

He added that 43 corona beds were lying vacant at the District Headquarters Hospital Mardan and 68 beds meant for corona patients were unoccupied at the Mardan Medical Complex. He said that close supervision of the police, army and district administration helped control the situation in Mardan.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif and other officials visited different bazaars in Mardan to ensure the implementation of lockdown.

Talking to reporters, Habibullah Arif said that it was a challenge for us to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Mardan. He added that the situation was under control due the hard work of district administration, police, army and Health Department. The deputy commissioner said the corona rate positivity ratio had come down to 14 percent due to the implementation of the lockdown.