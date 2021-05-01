Four women killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: As many as four women were killed in different incidents in the Sukkur region on Friday.

Reports said bullet-riddled bodies of two sisters, identified as Rahila and Maqsooda, were recovered from their house in village Usman Shah in Larkana. The two sisters were allegedly shot dead by their brother, identified as Irfan Jatoi, under the suspicion of alleged adultery. The police shifted the bodies to CMC Hospital, Larkana, for medico-legal formalities, while conducting raids to arrest the alleged killer.

Reports said two days ago, a speeding motorcycle slipped and fell into the Mirwah Canal, while it tried to take a turn near Thari Mirwah in Khairpur. The rider along with two females, all three members of the same family, drowned. Divers and rescue workers recovered the bodies of the female passengers, identified as Bushra and her daughter Zaibul, after 12 hours of hectic efforts.