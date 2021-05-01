Govt asked to impose health emergency to cope with Covid-19 threat

MULTAN: Due to the dramatic increase in the number of corona cases in Pakistan, the government should impose a health emergency; these views were expressed by PMA members Health Foundation chairman Dr Syed Abdul Sami, Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians office-bearers at a joint press conference at Multan Press Club on Friday.

They demanded a month-long lockdown to curb coronavirus, increase the supply of ventilators and oxygen in hospitals, limit international and inter-provincial transport as well as speed up vaccination.

A new type of corona B1135 has also entered Pakistan, they warned. People should follow government measures and cooperate fully, use face masks properly, avoid crowded places to reduce corona cases, doctors said. People should not listen to the false rumours about vaccination, and get vaccinated.