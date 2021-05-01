Free education advocated for child labour eradication

Islamabad: The wife of the president, Samina Arif Alvi on Friday advocated free education saying it is imperative to eradicate child labour from the country.

“Giving the children free education can secure their future and help them move forward in challenging times,” she told the ceremony held here for the distribution of educational kits among students of Pakistan Baitul Mal School for Rehabilitation of Child Labour.

The first lady said every child had the right to live childhood to the fullest and get an easy access to formal education. She said she dreamed that every Pakistani child grew up educated and no one is left behind due to poverty.

She praised Pakistan Baitul Mal for taking effective measures to eradicate child labour and providing children with free education up to primary level at 159 centres across the country.

"The government is providing free books, uniforms, stationery and daily Rs10 to every child, Rs300 per month to their parents and Rs4,100 on completion of their classes. This is in line with this government’s mission to give every citizen and every child their right to education,” she said. The first lady said the government was taking steps to develop weaker sections and lift them out of poverty by providing them social security under the umbrella of the Ehsaas programme.

Begum Alvi appreciated the diplomatic community in Pakistan for joining the endeavour to eradicate child labour and arranging gifts for 240 children. Managing Director of the Pakistan Baitul Mal Zaheer Abbas Khokhar briefed about the working of PBM and said the organization was focused on pursuing the vision of uplift of weaker segments.

He said children between the age of 5-14 years were weaned away from hazardous labour and were being provided free education, clothing, footwear and stipend at PBM centres.

Wife of the Turkish ambassador, Zlatomira Yurdakul, who was also present on the occasion, appreciated the initiatives of Pakistan Baitul Mal for eradicating child labour. The wives of ambassadors of Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh also attended the event. Later, wife of Turkish Ambassador and Begum Samina Alvi handed over educational kits to teachers for distribution to students.