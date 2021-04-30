PML-N leader records statement in sedition case

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Capt (r) Mohammad Safdar recorded statement in a sedition case at the East Cantt Police Station on Thursday.

The PML-N leader and son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the officers and recorded the statement at the police station, denying the allegations.

The East Cantonment Police Station had lodged an FIR against Safdar over alleged sedition and incitement of the personnel of the armed forces in a media talk on February 9.

Safdar was booked under Pakistan Penal Code, Section-121 (waging war against Pakistan), Section-121-A (conspiracy to wage war against Pakistan), Section-124-A (sedition), 131 (Mutiny or seducing soldier for mutiny), Section-153 (provocation to cause riot) and Section-505 (statement to cause public mischief).