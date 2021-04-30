PML-N MPs call on Shahbaz

LAHORE: A delegation of PML-N parliamentarians met PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

The delegation included PML-N members of National Assembly and Senate, MPAs from South Punjab, PML-N ticket-holders and party officials. The delegation congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on his release.

Political issues were discussed during the meeting while Shahbaz thanked the parliamentarians for assuring their support to him.The PML-N members from South Punjab said Shahbaz had done a lot for South Punjab and various mega development projects were started in South Punjab during his tenure. The meeting also discussed the situation in the country, inflation and corona.

Shahbaz directed the party leaders to hold awareness activities regarding implementing corona SOPs in their constituencies.