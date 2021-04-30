PM lauds PEC for developing NSS-based building code

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday was informed that as per his vision and instructions on standardisation of building codes, standards and specifications for low cost housing, the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has developed the first-ever National Standard Specifications (NSS) based on Building Code of Pakistan.

To this effect, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development, which was informed that the comprehensive standardisation code has been developed in consultation with stakeholders in record time of only four months. It was informed that the document has a consensus of the provinces also.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of PEC and others for developing a comprehensive code. The meeting was updated about the progress into approval regime for the housing and construction sector.

Chief Secretary Punjab informed the PM that out of 25,607 applications for a covered area of 120.84 million sq ft, 17,572 applications have been approved for 64.29 million sq ft. It was informed that the approved residential project span over 46.09 million sq ft while approved area for commercial buildings was 17.56 million sq. feet. The rest of the applications were under process.

About Sindh, it was informed that 33 projects have been approved regarding public sale projects. Chief Secretary Punjab informed the PM that in order to expedite land use issues, LDA Land Use Rules and approval procedure was being adopted in all other agencies including the local governments.

The Surveyor General of Pakistan briefed the meeting about the progress in digitization of cadastre. The meeting was also updated about digitization of cadastre of forest in all parts of the country.

The prime minister emphasised upon the need to ensure completion of approval process within stipulated timelines. Underscoring the need to protect and digitize forest land, the prime minister observed that protection of forests was critical for mitigating impacts of climate change and digitization of cadastre will help protecting the forests and check encroachments on forest lands.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a briefing on the progress of Ravi City and Central Business District projects. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Ahmed, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman New Pakistan Housing Authority Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Haider and senior officers were present in the meeting.