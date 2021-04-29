CM wants transparent contract awarding process ensured

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Communications & Works (C&W) Department to ensure merit and transparency in its overall contract awarding process ensure issuance of work order to contractors within a week time positively so that even rare possibilities of malpractices could be eliminated in the entire process of contracts.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review progress on the reform initiatives being introduced in the Communications and Works Department here on Wednesday, said an official handout.

Special Assistant to CM for C &W Riaz Khan, Secretary C&W Ijaz Ansaari and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting. The forum was briefed on the progress so far made on developmental schemes, restructuring and reforms initiatives being undertaken in the department.

It was during the current financial year so far over Rs 20 billion had been released for construction and rehabilitation of roads in the province, adding that 77 per cent of the released amount had been utilized so far. The participants were told that a total of 18 schemes were completed in the road sector while 97 were due for completion.

It was informed that under the e-bidding system, over 2500 contracts had been awarded since its inception adding that the e-billing system had also been developed as an associated aspect of the e-billing process.