Sindhi ‘mushaira’

Islamabad:An online Sindhi 'Hamdiya and Naatiya Mushaira' was organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL). The presidium consisted of Syed Gul Muhammad Shah Gul (Shahdadkot) and Shabir Hatif (Karachi).

Syed Noor Rizvi (Rohri), Dr. Adil Soomro (Sukkur) and Madad Ali Sindhi (Karachi) were the chief guests while Prof. Najma Noor (Khairpur), Sajjad Mirani (Priyalo) and Ghulam Muhammad Ghazi (Abdo) were the guests of honor. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL, gave the introductory speech. Dr. Makhmur Bukhari was the moderator. Poets from all over the country recited Hamdiya & Naatiya poetry in the Sindhi language.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL, in his introductory remarks, said that Pir Noor-ud-Din and Pir Sadr-ud-Din, who had poetry for inculcating, understanding and preaching the religion during the Soomra regime, was to impart Islamic teachings in the language of the people. Used to resort to poetry.

He said that Pir Hassan Kabir, Sheikh Hamad Jamali and Qazi Qaden is found with 'Hamdiya' elements in the Sama era. Besides, the Kalhora era is the enlightened era of Sindhi literature which is also called the Golden Age. During this period new genres were added to Sindhi literature. There are important poets of this period, the most notable of whom is Shah Latif Bhattai. Shah Sahib's magazine starts from Hamdia Bait. He said that in addition to this, 'Hamdiya' poetry is also found in the speeches of Rohul Faqir Sachal Sarmast-Bedel, Bex Mir Abdul Hussain Sangi Syed Fazil Shah and Mirza Kalich Baig. PAL chairman further said that even in modern times, there are important names of Hamdiya poetry including Haji Ahmad Mallah, Abdul Karim Gadai Ibrahim Khalil Sheikh Raz Sheikh Ayaz Tanveer Abbasi Niaz Humayun Muhammad Siddique Musafar Hakim Din Muhammad Wafai Abid Leghari Abdul Jabbar Junejo Syed Gul Shah Bukhari and Hakim Din Muhammad Akram Bordai, etc. are noteworthy.