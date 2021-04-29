Resolution in PA for Rs30,000 minimum wage

LAHORE:A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Punjab Assembly has submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly demanding the government increase minimum wage to Rs30,000 per month.

Hina Pervaiz Butt tabled the resolution here on Wednesday in which she demanded the government notify minimum wage as Rs30,000 per month.

The resolution said increase of Rs2,000 in minimum wage by the government was unacceptable because the prices of essential commodities have gone up by 200 per cent recently. “The prices of electricity, gas, sugar, ghee and petrol have also doubled,” the Member of Punjab Assembly said in the resolution and demanded the minimum wage be fixed at Rs30,000 so that the poor could get a little relief.

PML-N flays govt for inflation: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that the prices of essential commodities were flying in the sky whereas the government was nowhere to be seen.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, she said the government had left the common man at the mercy of illegal profiteers while rush of people in Ramazan bazaars to get 2kg sugar was spreading corona.