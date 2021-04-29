Baldia Town beat Pak Wonder 7-5 in hockey tourney

KARACHI: Baldia Town Hockey Club defeated Pak Wonder Hockey Club by 7-5 in their match of the KHA Inter Club Talent Hunt 5-a-side Ramadan League at KHA complex the other day.

Aqeel was the top scorer for Baldia Town with 4 goals. Faqir scored 2 goals. Bilal scored a hattrick for Pak Wonder Hockey Club .

In the second match, Badar Uddin Hockey Club beat Pak Flag Hockey Club by 4-2.

In the third match, Al Sagheer Hockey Club defeated Gulberg Junior Hockey Club by 6-4. Rayyan scored 5 goals.

In the fourth match, Al Faisal Youth Hockey Club beat Federal Hockey Club by 3-1 with Mawiz Ashfaq scoring a hat-trick for the winners.

This event has been organised following all Covid-related SOPs which includes regular checking of temperature, blood pressure and pulse, said KHA secretary Haider Hussain. The players and officials have to pass through disinfectant gate, sanitizing regularly and keep distance, he added. Dr Zaheer Khan, Dr Summer Islam and Dr Mohsin Ali are there to ensure that everyoneis following the SOPs.