40 new coronavirus cases reported in Vehari dist

BUREWALA: Some 40 new coronavirus infection cases have been reported in the district bringing the number of the patients to 349 during the last 24 hours. According to Vehari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mubeen Elahi, some 169 patients were reported in Burewala, 93 in Vehari and 87 in Mailsi. Deputy Commissioner Vehari Mubeen Elahi said educational institution must be closed for the protection of teachers and students. He said in this regard a letter had been forwarded to the provincial government. The NCOC has issued instructions to close all schools in the districts where the rate of positive cases of corona is 5 per cent. He said in the adjoining districts of Vehari, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran and Multan all public and private educational institutions had been closed.