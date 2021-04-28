Governor approves Pothohar clean drinking water projects

LAHORE:Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Rawalpindi division Dr Shakeel Ahmed called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor’s House on Tuesday.

Various clean drinking water projects in the Pothohar Region were approved during the meeting. It was decided that an integrated policy would be formulated to ensure safe drinking water supply in the Rawalpindi division as soon as possible and filtration plants will be installed in large localities.

Talking on the occasion, Governor Ch Sarwar said that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is working expeditiously on new projects worth Rs4 billion and the foundation stone of new drinking water projects in various cities of Punjab will be laid early next month. There will be no discrimination on the basis of government and opposition constituencies but all projects will be executed on merit transparently.

2021-22 budget to be business-friendly: minister

By Our correspondent

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the 2021-22 budget will be a business-friendly while special attention will be given to the industrial and agricultural sectors to revive the economy and promote business.

The minister was chairing maiden consultative meeting with the industrial sector to prepare the annual development programme for the next financial year. Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other stakeholders from the private sector participated in the meeting. Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that business-friendly projects will be included in the annual development programmes. In this regard, the suggestions of the private sector from the industrial sector will be welcomed warmly.