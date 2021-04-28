172 trespassing along railway track removed

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railways, Peshawar Division, has removed 172 trespassing along the track in its jurisdiction.

Pakistan Railways through a statement on Tuesday said that first information reports (FIRs) had been registered against the elements responsible for establishing these illegal trespassing.

It said that PR had issued several orders asking masses not to establish these trespassing that could cause accidents. It said that the divisional superintendent had directed the Engineering staff to clear these illegal crossings across the jurisdiction of the division. Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir urged the masses to refrain from crossing these illegal crossing as it could endanger their lives.