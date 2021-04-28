PHF website not updated since November

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has failed to update its website since November 2020.

Only old material is available on the PHF website. Even the 66th National Championship details and results of the matches are not there on the PHF website. The last hockey championship whose details are available on the PHF website is the tray hockey championship which was played in October 2020.

PHF chiefs say they are planning to improve and rebuild the prestige of the national game in the country and have started various domestic programs but it seems they have not paid any attention to restore the PHF website, which is very important for people to get details related to the Pakistan hockey and current activities.