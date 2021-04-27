close
April 27, 2021

Dr Nassar joins UCP

Lahore

LAHORE: Dr Nassar Ikram has joined University of Central Punjab as a Pro-Rector. He is a retired two-star Admiral of the Pakistan Navy and a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Before joining UCP, he was serving as the Pro-Rector of the National University for Sciences and Technology University (NUST). An academician by profession, Dr Ikram has a versatile and diverse experience of hosting senior positions in Pakistan’s public sector.

On behalf of the government, he led the team that authored the Pakistan National Security Standard for the testing of Crypto and IT products. He has also played a pivotal role in the establishment of Pakistan’s first Science and Technology Park and currently serves as its

Vice-President.***

