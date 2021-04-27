Two wounded as muggers open fire on car that did not stop

Two people were wounded after unidentified persons opened fire on their car on the Super Highway on Monday. Meanwhile, four other people were injured in separate incidents in the city.

Two men were wounded in a firing incident that took place near New Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway within the limits of the Malir Cantonment police station. The injured persons were identified as 30-year-old Abdullah and 24-year-old Zafar. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police also reached the crime scene and inquired into the incident. According to police, the incident took place when armed robbers attempted to stop a car and fired at the vehicle after the driver did not stop to avoid the mugging attempt.