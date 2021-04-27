No physical classes at educational institutes to deal with third Covid-19 wave

Owing to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the educational institutes, including schools, colleges and universities, will remain closed until 17 May across the province. During the last 365 days, this is the third time the educational institutions will observe complete closure.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh school education and literacy department, the classroom teaching and learning activities from class ECE to XII in all the public and private institutions will remain suspended until May 17, 2021.

However, the principals and headmasters of the institutions would call minimum staff on the schoolsâ€™ premises on a rotational basis for managing the home learning activities through online classes and homework.

Assignments would be given to students through WhatsApp and emails or in-person on a weekly basis, whichever mode is feasible and safe, in order to cover the syllabus with strict compliance with the guidelines.

Likewise, the college education department has issued a circular to the principals of the colleges, which states that physical classes in all the public and private colleges will not be held until May 17. The teaching staff, however, will continue online teaching-learning activities to cover academic loss.

The principals have also been directed to ensure the presence of essential staffers for cleanliness and regular upkeep of the colleges during the closure period. Meanwhile, the Sindh Madressatul Islam University has stated that due to the escalation of the Covid-19 cases and as per alerts issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Sindh government, all the academic activities and transport services for students will remain suspended from April 2 to May 16. However, this academic break would be adjusted during the forthcoming semester, and a review meeting would be held on May 11 to decide the future course of action.

The administrative departments will remain open with 50 per cent staffers on a rotational basis approved by the heads of the departments concerned. However, no employees would leave the headquarters during this break without permission.

The university management may call any employees as and when required. The works execution staff, essential services staffers, including sanitary and security employees, will perform duties as usual following the SOPs.

The University of Karachi (KU) in its circular has announced that in-person classes and lab activities on campus have been suspended till May 17. However, online classes will be held as per the time table.

The KU has also postponed all the examinations and libraries located on the varsityâ€™s premises

will remain closed for students. However, limited staff will be available for necessary official services.

General public and students have been advised to avoid visiting the KU. Essential public dealings at the varsity will be allowed at the Silver Jubilee Gate counters with strict compliance with the SOPs.