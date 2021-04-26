Ulema, elders urged to help implement SOPs

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai asked the religious scholars and elders to help in the administration in the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Addressing a meeting of religious scholars and elders of Bannu district at his office on Sunday, he said that people should humbly pray to Almighty Allah to eliminate the pandemic.

“In the blessed month of Ramazan, every Muslim should ask Almighty Allah for His mercy,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, District Police Officer Imran Shahid, district administration officials, eminent scholars and local elders from across the district were present on the occasion.

He also asked the religious scholars and elders to help in the implementation of the SOPs and other measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said that the pandemic can be overcome with both the grace and mercy of Allah and the cooperation of people in following the SOPs.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai asked the religious scholars to take precautionary measures in the light of holy hadiths in the mosques. He also sought suggestions from religious scholars on prevention of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, district Khateeb Mufti Abdul Ghani and Shaykh-ul-Hadith Maulana Abdul Razzaq Mujaddidi along with other religious scholars also presented practical suggestions for prevention of the pandemic.