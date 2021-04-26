ISLAMABAD: Amid sharp rise in deaths and infections, the Ministry of Interior on Sunday issued a notification stating that Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Islamabad Capital Territory will (in accordance with their needs) seek the help of the Pakistan Army to strictly implement the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The orders, however, do not apply to Sindh. Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmad made the announcement via a statement and said that the decision to seek the assistance of the armed forces was taken during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for Coronavirus on Friday, April 23, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"This is a big decision (on part of the government to seek the help of the army) because, in our neighbouring country of India, 350,000 to 400,000 cases of coronavirus are being reported on a daily basis," said the minister, according to Geo News.

Despite the alarming situation, huge rush of apparently careless people was seen in the Sunday bazaars, which prompted warnings from government authorities about imposition of stricter restrictions.

Earlier, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah warned that the provincial government will impose a lockdown if the situation turns alarming in the province. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also said Sunday that Pakistan is facing an alarming surge in the number of coronavirus cases which is putting immense pressure on hospitals.

Dr Yasmin said that the Punjab government is keeping a check on the situation on a regular basis, adding that if people don't pay heed to the coronavirus SOPs, then it will be compelled to impose a complete lockdown in the coming two to four days.

The Interior Ministry notification came as Pakistan reported 118 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, raising the death toll to 795,627 nationwide as the country continues to grapple with the third wave of the infection.

As per official data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 55,128 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,611 tests returned positive.

The positivity rate of the coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 10.17 percent. Amid a third wave of the pandemic, the country has reported 739,818 COVID-19 cases so far since the infection was first reported last year. The number of active cases now stands at 795,627 with nationwide recoveries rising to 689,812.

Authorities have imposed a smart lockdown targeting 15 areas of Lahore, Geo News reported, as coronavirus cases surge in the city. According to sources, the lockdown has been imposed in 15 areas of Lahore till May 7. On the other hand, the smart lockdown in various parts of Punjab has been extended till May 17.

As per the SOPs issued by authorities, business centres in Punjab will be closed at 6pm while Saturdays and Sundays will be holidays where businesses will remain shut. In addition, amusement parks, cinema halls, sports events, cultural festivals, and gatherings will be completely banned during the lockdown.