Eight more lose life to corona as 283 new cases reported in Multan div

MULTAN: Corona claimed eight more lives while 283 new cases were reported in the division during the last 24 hours.

Seven out of eight patients expired in the last 24 hours belong to Multan district, indicating a rapid surge in the deaths. The deceased are identified as Aslam, 62, Abid Hussain, 58, Firdous Zahra, 55, Abdul Ghafoor, 73, Ijaz Ahmed, 56, M Aslam, 72, and M Afzal, 62, all from Multan and M Ramzan, 74, from Khanewal. Total 234 patients, including 103 positive, are under treatment in the Nishtar Hospital.

The corona cases are continuously increasing and the positivity ratio has reached 14.13pc in Multan division, including Multan 14.93pc, Khanewal 39.13pc, Vehari 8.83pc and Lodhran 11.43pc.

In Multan district, 1,145 corona tests were conducted and 171 patients tested positive. In Khanewal district, 18 patients tested positive where 46 corona tests were conducted. Twenty-four patients tested positive in Lodhran district where 210 corona tests were conducted. The Vehari district carried out 283 corona tests and 25 tested positive. No death has been reported in Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts in the last 24 hours.

IUB Saraiki Dept: The Islamia University Bahawalpur has decided to establish Saraiki Department at IUB campuses in Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalnagar.

Saraikistan Qaumi Council chairman Zahoor Ahmed Dhareeja stated this while talking to journalists after his meeting with IUB Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mehboob.

He claimed that the university would also set up a campus in Khanpur to provide higher education to the students of the remote areas.

44 price magistrates issued notices: Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood Saturday issued show cause notices to 44 price control magistrates for failure in cubing artificial price-hike and black marketing.

Reportedly, the commissioner issued notices when the magistrates could not show performance in curbing black marketing and price-hike and ensuring sale of commodities at fixed rates in the division.

According to a spokesman of the Commissioner office, the commissioner sought their replies in three days. The commissioner wrote to the magistrates stern action would be taken against them under PEEDA act if they could not submit their replies within stipulated time.

The commissioner also visited Ramazan Bazaar established on Masoom Shah Road and asked citizens about arrangements at the bazaar.

The commissioner found poor parking and cleanliness arrangements at the Ramazan Bazaar and showed his displeasure over the administration of the Ramazan Bazaar.

He asked officers to strive to make the government policies successful.

Package for cotton growers: The federal government has announced Rs 10 billion package for cotton growers under which they will be given subsidies on fertilizers, seeds and pesticides.

This was stated by Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Vice-President Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur here. He said that the package would help revive the cash crop. He said that funds had been released to the provinces and all the provinces would provide subsidy to the cotton growers as per their discretion and procedure.

According to the details, Rs 5 billion had been released for cotton growers in Punjab, Rs 127 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 430 million in Balochistan and Rs 2.7 billion in Sindh. Under the DAP subsidy, the farmers would get a subsidy of Rs 1,500 per bag.