Officials vow to take ‘target-killers’, violence mongers to task in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The target killers and violence mongers to create panic among the peaceful citizens would soon be taken to task in the district, officials said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference at Miranshah Press Club, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan and District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan said that certain elements, who have personal enmities, worn masks and killed their rivals, posing them as target-killing cases.

They said that saboteurs and criminals would be dealt with an iron hand and the peaceful citizens should not take law into their own hands.

They claimed that target killers and violence mongers would soon be exposed and arrested, who were involved in defaming institutions for their vested interests.

They urged the people to have trust in district administration, police and security forces and the anti-social elements and criminals should not be provided an opportunity to exploit the situation in their favour.

The officials added that the local administration was judiciously working on ways and means to settle land disputes amicably among the tribes so the law and order situation could not be created in the district.

The District Police Officer said that police had successfully worked out many cases and the criminals were brought to book to face legal action since the introduction of the police system in North Waziristan.

He also said that Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was fully operational and successfully worked out a number of terror cases in the district.