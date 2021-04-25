‘Afghan national conducted suicide bombing at Quetta’

QUETTA: Following the devastating Quetta Serena Hotel attack in the provincial capital on Wednesday, one of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, has identified the suicide bomber to be an Afghan national who had travelled from Spin Boldak to Pakistan for the bombing.

They are apprehending more suicide attacks in Balochistan and Punjab as they believe TTP had infiltrated two more suicide bombers from Afghanistan, who they claim are being actively pursued.

According to the intelligence report, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan had recruited three suicide bombers for different terrorist actions. They have identified the one who carried out the attack on the upscale Quetta hotel, when the foreigner VIPs were minutes away from the venue. He has been allegedly identified as Zahid alias Zubair hailing from village Bareko of district Bati Kot, Nangarhar province in Afghanistan.

The terrorist was trained for the suicide attack at Ocha Jawra centre by TTP’s trainer Abu Hubab, the intelligence report says. Upon completion of training, Zahid, along with the two other candidates for suicide bombings, were sent from Spin Boldak to Pakistan with the help of their logistics support network comprising Ayaz alias Dr Haqyar and Qari Ismail Afridi.