Provinces to get Rs3,527 bn as NFC share in next fiscal

KARACHI: The provinces would get an additional Rs806 billion NFC Award from the federal divisible pool in the coming fiscal, the budget documents suggest.

According to the documents, the provinces this year would collectively get an amount of Rs3,527 billion as part of NFC share under the federal divisible pool, against Rs2,721 billion in the current fiscal.

According to the budget documents, in 2020-2021 Punjab would get Rs1,825 billion as NFC share from the federal divisible pool, with an additional amount of Rs417 billion against Rs1,408 billion in the current fiscal.

Likewise, Sindh would get Rs866 billion with an additional Rs198 billion in the next fiscal, against Rs668 billion it received in the current fiscal. The KP similarly, would get Rs515 billion with an additional Rs117 billion in the next fiscal. Whereas in the current fiscal, it received Rs398 billion. Balochistan is likely to get Rs320 billion with extra Rs73 billion in the next fiscal as against Rs247 billion in the current fiscal.

Under the agreed formula the NFC is bound to provide 57.5 percent funds to the provinces from the federal divisible pool.