6,536 senior citizens administered second dose of corona vaccine in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Some 6,536 senior citizens have been administered second dose of coronavirus vaccine so far.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited vaccination centre at Sports complex Samanabad, where he was told that some 32,070 senior citizens had been vaccinated against coronavirus in the district so far.

The DC was told that 25,534 senior citizens had been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 6,536 had been given the second one. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Parvaiz, CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadr Umar Maqbool and other officers were also there.

The DC examined the process of vaccinations to senior citizens and checked whether they were following coronavirus SOPs and also guided officers to increase convenience for aged

people.

The CEO Health said process of senior citizen vaccinations were being administered daily basis at Sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil headquarters Hospital new building, Sports Complex Jhumra, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New building Tandlianwala, Sports Complex Jaranwala and Rural Health centre new building Khurianwala. He said coronavirus SOPs were are being followed in these centres.