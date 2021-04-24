Smart lockdown imposed in four Multan residential areas

MULTAN: Authorities Friday imposed a smart lockdown in four residential areas of Multan.The police imposed the smart lockdown in Abdali Road across residence of Maqsoodul Hassan, Abdali Road across residence Azizul Haq, street adjacent to Jalilabad police station and in Bilal Colony across Shaish Mehal marriage club.

According to officials, the lockdown would continue until May 4. The police have placed barriers at entry and exit points in the four localities. A large contingent of police have been posted across lockdown areas. Police and civil defence volunteers are deployed at lockdown posts and the entry of irrelevant people was restricted in the sealed areas.