All activities of NA Secretariat suspended due to corona

ISLAMABAD: In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, all activities of the National Assembly Secretariat have been suspended temporarily.

"All the offices of the National Assembly Secretariat will remain closed from April 26 to 30 to avert a possible spread of COVID-19," a notification issued by the National Secretariat said, adding that all meetings of the Public Accounts Committee, Special Committees, etc have been rescheduled.

All NA employees have been directed that they should leave the station and continue their office work by using electronic means and if required any of them could be called to office on an hour’s notice.

However, the heads of departments could call limited staff to the office starting from May 3. These include employees of Administration Wing, Committee Wing and Legislation Wing. Wearing mask has already been declared compulsory while entering the premises of the Parliament House.