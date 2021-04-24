Suspect who escaped from hospital caught again

The Clifton police rearrested a suspect during a raid conducted in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad. The suspect, Javed Khan, was admitted to the Civil Hospital after he got injured during an exchange of fire with the police in Bahadurabad area on April 17.

Two suspects held

Two suspects were arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with police near Gharibabad Underpass. Police said the suspects, Sajid and Khurram, were arrested when they were busy in looting citizens. Pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Extortionist held

The Boat Basin police on Friday arrested a suspect for demanding Rs5 million as extortion from a transporter. The police said that the suspect, Hanif, visited the complainant’s office and told him that he was his well-wisher and he had foiled a robbery attempt at his bungalow. He then demanded Rs5 million from him, saying that else he would not able to protect his bungalow from getting robbed. The police took action and arrested the suspect after the transporter, Asif Khan, made a video and shared it with them. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.