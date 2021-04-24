11 more die of Covid-19 in Sindh, another 855 infected

Covid-19 claimed 11 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,587. In the meantime, 486 patients of Covid-19 remained under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 446 patients was stated to be critical and 48 of them had been shifted onto life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He explained that after 11 more deaths, the death toll in Sindh due to Covid-19 had reached 4587, constituting an overall 1.7 per cent fatality rate. He added 855 more cases of the viral disease had emerged after 12,786 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours, constituting a 6.6 per cent current detection rate.

He maintained that so far 3,537,283 tests had been conducted in the province, against which eight per cent or 276,669 cases had been detected.

He said 329 more patients of Covid-19 had recovered during the previous 24 hours, adding

that so far 261,871 patients had recovered, constituting a 94.6 per cent recovery rate. According to Shah, there were currently 10,211 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 9,716 were in home isolation, nine at the isolation centres and 486 at different hospitals.

Of the 855 new cases, the CM said, 410 were detected from Karachi, including 210 from District East, 76 from District Central, 68 from District South, 21 from District Malir, 18 from District Korangi and 17 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 94 cases, Matiari 31, Ghotki 28, Sukkur 26, Khairpur and Shikarpur 16 each, Naushehro Feroz and Umerkot 15 each, Dadu 12, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Sanghar 10, Larkana nine, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Sujawal eight each, Tando Mohammad Khan seven, Badin six, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar five each, Jacobabad three, and Jamshoro and Kashmore had two new cases each.